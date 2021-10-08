Luisa Mell introduces protective measure against her ex-husband

The presenter and activist for the animal cause Luisa Mell, 42, filed an urgent protective measure against her ex-husband Gilberto Zaborowsky. The measure is based on the Maria da Penha Law.

According to Metrópoles, Luisa’s request was made at the São Paulo State Court of Justice at the end of September. The presenter has been married for ten years and the two have been apart since July this year.

The separation took place after Zaborowsky authorized a doctor to perform plastic surgery on Luisa without her knowledge. With the decision, her ex-husband is prohibited from reaching less than 500 meters away from the activist.

In addition, he is also prohibited from having contact with his ex-wife and mother-in-law by any means whatsoever and from going to places that are part of the activist’s routine. The ex was also prohibited from making posts marking Luisa and her family and commenting on posts made by them on the networks.

In addition, visits to the couple’s son, Enzo, can only take place in the presence of a third party appointed by Luisa.

