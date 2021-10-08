Mafioso items auction has a weapon valued at R$ 828 thousand

Several guns and other objects that belonged to Al Capone, one of the most famous mobsters in US history, will be auctioned today in Sacramento, California. All in all, they are 174 items that currently belong to the Capone family

Among the objects are weapons, personal photos, jewelry, furniture and kitchen utensils. The mobster’s favorite .45-caliber automatic pistol is valued at between $100,000 and $150,000 (an amount between R$552,000 and R$828,000 in the current quote) while the Patek Philippe pocket watch in platinum and diamond has an estimated value between US$ 25,000 and US$ 50,000 (about R$ 138 thousand and R$ 276 thousand).

Now 77-year-old Diane Capone, one of the mobster’s four granddaughters, said the decision to sell the items was based on the fact that she and her sisters were aging and the risk of losing them due to growing threats from wildfires in the north. from California.

She said she hoped the items would reveal her grandfather’s “human side” rather than the violence that plagued Chicago in the 1920s.

A large collection of Sonny Capone guns are up for auction today. Image: Nick Otto / AFP

Brian Withe, director of consignments at Witherell’s Auction House, said nearly 1,000 people from every US state and 11 countries had signed up to bid on the objects.

The collection was titled “A Century of Notoriety: The Legacy of Al Capone”. In August, auctioneers claimed that “it will certainly be one of the biggest celebrity auctions of all time.”

Recently, the mansion that belonged to the mobster was acquired for US$ 15.5 million (about R$ 85.5 million). It is located in Miami and was in danger of being demolished.

Al Capone he was one of the most feared figures in organized crime in the prohibition era, when Prohibition, which punished the production and sale of alcohol in the United States, was imposed.

Al Capone – Arrested in 1930 in Miami, Florida for his involvement in a series of crimes Image: Disclosure

He was the head of the Chicago Outfit, a 1920s gang that defeated its rivals in smuggling and organized crime with brutal methods. The height of the organization’s violence was the so-called Valentine’s Day massacre in 1929, when seven members of a rival gang were executed.

He was never convicted of his violent acts, but was arrested for tax evasion and ended up on Alcatraz, a prison island near San Francisco.

*With information from Reuters, ANSA and AFP.