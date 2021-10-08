Maju takes on ‘Fantastic’ with Tadeu Schimidt going to ‘BBB 22’

Globo will make a change in its journalistic programs. The main cause is the departure of Tadeu Schmidt for Tiago Leifert’s vacancy in “Big Brother Brasil”. This will affect the lives of Maju Coutinho and César Tralli. Other changes are still planned.

Maria Júlia Coutinho will leave “Jornal Hoje”, in which she has been for two years, and will become the presenter of “Fantástico”. There is still no definition of who will share the Sunday with her, as there is a possibility that Poliana Abritta, 46, will become the station’s international correspondent — before replacing Renata Vasconcellos in the program, in 2014, Poliana worked for two months for the broadcaster in New York.

Maju, 43, renewed his relationship with Globo this week. The journalist’s new agreement runs until 2025.

The vacancy left by Maju in “Jornal Hoje” will change the routine of César Tralli, who leaves “SP 1” to anchor the national program. The 50-year-old journalist already introduces “JH” occasionally, in substitutions, and should follow on GloboNews.

The presenter of the São Paulo program has not yet been defined. One of the names listed is Marcelo Cosme, 41, currently on “GloboNews em Pauta”.

When contacted, Globo did not confirm the changes. The text will be updated when the broadcaster sends a placement.