Man kills brother because he used covid-19 vaccine | World and Science



Jeffrey Burnham Accused of Killing Brother, Sister-in-Law and Another Elder – Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office

Published 10/07/2021 2:44 PM

New York – A 46-year-old man was arrested on charges of murdering his own brother, sister-in-law and an elderly woman in the United States. Allegheny County Police are investigating the case, but witnesses said he was opposed to covid-19 vaccination, and his brother, who was a nurse, was working on the immunization campaign.

According to UOL, Jeffrey Burnham will answer for triple homicide. He lives in Cumberland, Maryland, about 100 miles from where the crimes took place.

The bodies of victims Brian Robunette, 58, and Kelly Sue Robinette, 57, were found on 30 September. The third victim was 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds, a family friend.

US authorities say that, after committing the crime, Burnham took his brother’s car and stopped at the home of a local resident asking for some gasoline. Police were called after he told this person that Brian was “killing people with covid vaccine shots.”