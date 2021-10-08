Man survives 30 meter drop after falling on top of car

A man survived a fall from a height of nine stories into a building in Jersey City, New Jersey (USA). The impact of the fall was mitigated by a car, a BMW sports car, which was parked in front of the building.

Workers in the region told the New York Post yesterday that the boy is 31 years old and got up with his right arm badly hurt.

“I heard a big crash and didn’t think it was a person falling at first,” said 21-year-old Christina Smith.

“The car’s rear window blew out on impact. Then the guy jumped up and started screaming, his arm twisted all over,” said the saleswoman, who was at a nearby fast-food chain. “He would ask, ‘What happened?’ And people would say, ‘You fell!'”.

Christina called 911 and proceeded to photograph and film the moment. The video has very strong scenes. Despite dropping about 30 meters, the strap of a face mask remained dangling from the man’s ear.

According to the publication, he did not work in the building and employees were unable to specify the reasons why he was there. After the fall, he was rushed to a hospital in the region, in critical condition.

The man refused to give his name and did not cooperate with the police. “He fell into the car, then crawled and threw himself on the ground. He was trying to get up, but people insisted he stay on the sidewalk,” said Mark Bordeaux, 50, who works in the building.

Police are still investigating the case, but said the incident did not involve suspicious circumstances and that there was a chance it was a suicide attempt.

Hot line

If you are thinking about committing suicide, seek specialized help such as the CVV (Centre for the Valorization of Life) and the CAPS (Psychosocial Care Centers) in your city. CVV works 24 hours a day (including holidays) by phone 188, and also answers via email, chat and in person. There are more than 120 service stations throughout Brazil.