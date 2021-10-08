Man Survives Nine-Story Crash After Hitting US Sports Car – Monet

+



Man survives nine-story fall after crashing into car in Jersey City (Photo: twitter reproduction)

The scene is classic in action and comedy movies, but falling out of a building on top of a car and surviving, while unlikely, is something that should be very, very difficult to happen. Far from being a Deadpool, the healing mutant, a man from Jersey City, NJ, toppled from the ninth floor of a city building straight onto the roof of a BMW – and miraculously survived, according to local witnesses. . A video shows the wounded but alive man on the sidewalk beside the wrecked car.

Christina Smith, a witness to the shocking event, told The New York Post that the 31-year-old man hit the roof of the black BMW 330i parked in Journal Square, stood up with his fractured right arm swinging at his side, and asked, “What? It happened?”. “I heard a big bang and didn’t think it was a person at first,” Smith said. “The car’s rear window blew – blew. Then the guy jumped up and started screaming. His arm was all twisted,” Smith continued.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ I was shocked. It was like being in a movie,” said the witness, who works nearby and had just left a cafeteria moments before the incident. “He was like, ‘What happened?’ And it was like, you fell,” she said. “I was thinking, ‘Thank God, it probably helped that he was wearing a fluffy jacket,’” she said, adding that the thick coat, whose injured arm sleeve was practically ripped off, may have protected him from further injuries. bass.

“He fell into the car through the sun roof, then jumped out of the car and fell to the ground. He was trying to get up, but people were trying to get him to stay down – ‘You don’t know how hurt you are,’” said Mark Bordeaux, who works in the building and has seen the consequences of the jump. “So he stayed there until the police and the ambulances arrived. He kept saying, ‘Leave me alone, I want to die.’ You saw that one of his arms was clearly broken, but he was conscious, he was moving,” he said.

According to a Jersey City City Hall spokeswoman, the man, who jumped from an open window on the ninth floor, was rushed to a hospital by ambulance and is in critical condition. The victim does not work at the site and the reason why he is in the building is not yet known. He refused to give his name to the rescue team and, already under medical care, continued not to cooperate with the investigations.

ATTENTION: STRONG SCENES