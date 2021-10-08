Mantuan is listed for the sixth time, waits for chance and gains strength from Renato Augusto at Corinthians | corinthians

Gustavo Mantuan was listed for the sixth consecutive time for a Corinthians game. At 20 years old, the attacking midfielder should once again be an option for Sylvinho’s reserve bench, this time against Sport, this Saturday, at 4:30 pm (GMT), at Arena Pernambuco, by Brasileirão.

The player was on the bench against Atlético-GO, América-MG, Palmeiras, Bragantino and Bahia. At a press conference on Thursday, midfielder Renato Augusto said he has been talking to the boy, who has three serious knee surgeries.

– He’s a boy I like a lot, we made a nice friendship. We talked, I also went through situations like this, he knows that little by little he comes back. He’s been training well, at a high level, and little by little the spaces are happening for him to have the opportunity – said Renato.

The player underwent a procedure on his left knee after tore his anterior cruciate ligament during a friendly for the Brazilian under-20 team, on October 29 of last year. The surgery took place on November 11th.

Last year’s operation was Gustavo Mantuan’s third. He had already torn ligaments in the right knee in 2017 and later in the left in 2019.

In a press conference after the victory against Bahia, Sylvinho was asked about the schedule with the player:

– He is a young athlete with a lot of quality. It has the characteristics of a center forward, but it can play from the sides. We were concerned about giving him a load of training and tranquility, since he was coming from a major injury. Little by little it has gained its opportunities. And who projects, I say again, are the athletes. The answers come from them – he said.

Trained at Corinthians, Mantuan was starting to gain chances as a professional. He played seven matches for the team and even scored a goal against Vasco, for the Brasileirão. The contract with Timão is valid until January 2025

The player is the brother of Guilherme Mantuan, also formed at the base, who was Brazilian champion in 2017 as a substitute for Fagner.