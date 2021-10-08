Many people died due to lack of proper care, says Ludhmila Hajjar – 10/08/2021 – Balance and Health

The advance of vaccination and the expectation created by positive results of drugs against the coronavirus — such as the MSD pill — should not take away the focus that the main thing for the patient is still the adequate care.

This is the opinion of cardiologist Ludhmila Hajjar, intensivist at Rede D’Or São Luiz, professor at the USP School of Medicine and coordinator of the Covid ICU at Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo. In March, she refused an invitation to be minister of health in the Bolsonaro government, after the departure of Eduardo Pazuello.

Used to dealing with politicians and celebrities, she says that the country lacks a standardization of care to face Covid in public and private networks. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has registered 600,000 deaths from the disease.

“We have already learned that the main thing for this disease is good service conditions, structural support, medical staff, not dying from a bacterial infection. But we didn’t discover a miraculous medication”, he says.

In the midst of her busy routine, often with more than 18 hours of work, the doctor spoke to sheet what works when caring for patients with Covid and also told the results of the research he led with tocilizumab, a monoclonal antibody that did not show any benefit against the disease.

You are currently the principal investigator of 15 clinical trials, the most recent to be completed with tocilizumab. What was the result?

Tocilizumab has been approved for years to treat rheumatoid arthritis. We found that, in severe forms of Covid with respiratory compromise, there is also an increased release of inflammatory factors. Hence the idea of ​​carrying out a study to evaluate tocilizumab, in April 2020, but my project was not approved by the Ministry of Health due to lack of resources.

At the same time, WHO [Organização Mundial da Saúde] started a large study with this drug, Recovery. Only very late was my project approved in a CNPq notice [Conselho Nacional de Desenvolvimento Científico e Tecnológico], and the clinical trial only started in January of this year.

Even so, it is a very important study. We ended now, with 308 patients, in serious condition, in the HC [da USP]. Our result was that tocilizumab did not add any benefit in terms of the patient’s chance of being intubated or of reducing mortality.

In addition to ours, there are eight smaller studies already published and the large WHO study, which was the only one with a positive result. But they had 4,000 patients in each arm, and a small benefit in that case already has statistical power. That’s what got everyone interested and went up with the price of the medicine. An unnecessary race and not based on scientific evidence.

What do we know today that works to prevent mortality?

We have already learned that the main factors for this disease are good care conditions: not dying of bacterial infection, having non-invasive mechanical ventilation, intubating properly and at the right time. We didn’t discover a miracle medication, something that will change the patient’s survival. It’s no use focusing on remdesivir [antiviral aprovado pela Anvisa], in tocilizumab… Our focus, obviously, has to be on prevention, but when we have an infected patient, we have to focus on the structure, on training the teams and on care. This is critical.

How should teams work? And what is the necessary structure?

What I saw taking care of people all over Brazil: many patients died because they took a long time to intubate, because they didn’t know how to intubate or because after the intubation the pressure dropped, and they weren’t able to resuscitate. A lot of death also due to bacterial infection, due to structural conditions. It’s no use just buying the respirator. Are people trained to use it? Do you have a CT in the hospital? Do you have radiography? Do you have a physiotherapist?

In this disease, and in viral diseases in general, such as dengue, we do not have a specific treatment that will change [o curso da doença], but rather support.

Are none of the monoclonal antibodies, including those approved by Anvisa, cost-effective?

They do, but monoclonal antibodies are for another stage of the disease, the onset. The studies are positive for patients who have been diagnosed and are at high risk for complications, receive the monoclonal antibody and significantly reduce their chance of hospitalization.

This is the model adopted in the US, right?

Exactly. You “capture” the patient who is elderly, obese, diabetic, heart disease or already has a high viral load, with an inflammatory profile, and treats them with the cocktail in the hospital.

From a drug point of view, what makes a difference then?

For the patient not to be hospitalized, monoclonal antibodies. And, for the hospitalized patient, the medication that was invariably positive [nos estudos] was the dexamethasone [corticosteróide], which is cheap and available on the public network. The anticoagulant was also adopted, which, apparently, in the preventive dose is better —and heparin is also cheap and has it everywhere—, to prevent clots.

Remdesivir, on the other hand, is a medication that, if it were available on a large scale, would be used, but the benefit is marginal. The drug’s largest study showed that in a population of 1,092 patients it reduced the duration of illness but did not reduce mortality or the chance of intubation.

The full dose of remdesivir costs R$25,000. ANS [Agência Nacional de Saúde Suplementar] made the health plans pay, but the SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde] did not introduce this into clinical practice. I don’t criticize. If there is an investment, it should be prioritized in what really changes the patients’ treatment logic. And, in the case of this disease, it’s supportive care. This is clear.

For working both in the public and private network, do you think there is still a lot of difference in the service for Covid between them?

It exists, as it always has, in everything: in the hospital structure, in the fact that I have remdesivir in the private network and not in the public one. So much so that the data are indisputable, the survival of a patient in private is better than in public. Unfortunately.

This disparity was more evident in this disease, but it is clear that the public network played its role. In a country the size of Brazil, if there was no universal access, we would have many more deaths. But, from the point of view of someone on the front lines and living the two realities, it’s very different. And it shouldn’t be.

I know that it is impossible to have the structure of a level A hospital for 210 million inhabitants, but the minimum quality of care and structure is a citizen’s right. We pay for it.

How many people died without transport, or because they stopped at the health center and did not receive complex care? Why didn’t I have an intensivist or physiotherapist? Or ICU vacancy? We were already experiencing a deficit of beds, we increased by thousands of beds and trained personnel, but this happened late.

In relation to procedures in hospitals, if you had accepted the invitation to be a minister, what would you have done?

First, it would have balanced the treatment from a training perspective. This could be done in the short term. It would put universities to play a more active role, it would make good public-private partnerships. We have so many private colleges without a hospital and so many public hospitals that lack resources, it wouldn’t be that difficult. Second, it would reduce bureaucracy, in the sense of incorporating new technologies and medicines, shortening the time to evaluate them.

The main challenge of the current minister, Marcelo Queiroga, is the vaccination campaign. How do you rate this phase?

Could it have gone better? Without a doubt, but we’ve had a gain in recent months. [A vacinação] it took time to get started, but luckily the numbers are increasing and this results in a significant reduction in deaths. There is still a lot of politicization, things that end up hindering the speed, but we have advanced and now we have beds available to treat other patients.

After that time, are you relieved to have turned down the ministry?

No doubt it’s a relief. I’m sure I couldn’t do what I intended. It wasn’t a political nomination, but rather because I was standing out in the fight against Covid. I wouldn’t be happy being there. If I had an option to take a strictly technical role in combating the pandemic, that would be another story, but not as a policy.

How was your routine, which was already hectic, affected by the pandemic?

It shook another hundred times (laughs). I had no night, no day, no weekend. It was more than a year of total dedication. Slept “chopped” for a few hours.

The health professional’s life has changed, but we learned, we had many victories, and, of course, we also suffered together with people. In season [da crise] from Manaus, I was very upset. Many patients were transferred here [São Paulo] and I think I was the doctor here who took the most care of the Amazonians. It really was a lifetime experience. We lived on the limits of death and life. This disease is too weird.