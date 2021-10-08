Mariana Ferrer case: TJ/SC confirms absolution of businessman

On Thursday, 7, by 3 votes to 0, the TJ/SC confirmed the acquittal of André de Camargo Aranha, accused of rape of vulnerable by the promoter of events Mariana Ferrer. The case was analyzed by judges Ana Lia Carneiro, Ariovaldo da Silva and Paulo Sartorato.

In September 2020, the businessman had already been acquitted in the 1st instance, in a decision handed down by judge Rudson Marcos, of the 3rd Criminal Court of Florianópolis/SC, who considered that evidence of the crime was lacking.

(Image: Reproduction/Instagram)

understand the case

Mariana Ferrer accused businessman André de Camargo Aranha of having doped her in 2018 during a party at the nightclub where she was a promoter, in Florianópolis, and after taking her virginity while she was vulnerable, unable to resist.

The businessman was acquitted. The responsible judge accepted the request of the MP/SC, who after filing the complaint, changed his position, starting to argue for the lack of evidence and Aranha’s innocence.

In closing arguments, prosecutor Thiago Carriço de Oliveira said that, in the opinion of the MP/SC, the procedural instruction had shown that there was no evidence that Mariana was doped, and that Aranha had no way of knowing whether or not she was able to consent to sexual intercourse. For this reason, there would be no intent in the alleged rape, which is why the businessman should be acquitted, argued the prosecutor.

The case has unusual peculiarities, such as the change of the responsible prosecutor throughout the process. In a statement, the MP/SC denies that Thiago Carriço de Oliveira has defended the thesis that there was unintentional rape, or “guilty rape”, an expression used by The Intercept Brasil to describe the conclusion of the Public Ministry’s investigations.