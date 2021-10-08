Mark Ruffalo Reacts to Supposed Discovery of Zodiac Killer

Mark Ruffalo is hesitant about the news that a group of investigators has found the identity of the Zodiac Killer. On Twitter, the actor shared an article describing the supposed discovery and expressed his feelings.

“I’ve been through this before. I’ve even made a movie about it. Maybe…or maybe not. Every couple of years someone says they’ve finally figured out his identity. But let’s hope they got it right this time around.“he commented.

In recent days, the discovery of a group of 40 investigators working on the case of the Zodiac, a serial killer who terrorized the San Francisco area in the late 1960s and was never caught by the police circulated through news portals.

According to this group, the killer was Gary Frances Post, an American male who died in 2018. Investigators cited decoded Zodiac letters and the physical description of the serial killer as the strongest evidence against Poste.

Police, however, told TMZ that the case remains open, and that the evidence presented by the team is only “circumstantial”.

The film Zodiac, from 2007, tells the story of the hunt by the serial killer. Ruffalo plays Police Inspector David Toschi in the production, directed by David Fincher. The feature is available for streaming on Globoplay, Telecine and NOW.