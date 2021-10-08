Markets could face “strong correction” says BC Brit By Reuters

© Reuters. Bank of England, London Financial District 11/05/2020 REUTERS/John Sibley
LONDON (Reuters) – The historically high value of financial assets could see a sharp correction if investors re-evaluate the prospects for Covid-19’s recovery, with signs of increased risk-taking at investment banks, the British central bank said on Friday. fair.
The Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee said in a statement that there is evidence that risk-taking has remained elevated in a number of financial markets from historic levels.
“Asset values may have a strong correction if, for example, market participants reassess the prospects for growth, inflation or interest rates,” the statement said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones and William Schomberg)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.