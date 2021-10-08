Markets could face “strong correction” says BC Brit By Reuters



LONDON (Reuters) – The historically high value of financial assets could see a sharp correction if investors re-evaluate the prospects for Covid-19’s recovery, with signs of increased risk-taking at investment banks, the British central bank said on Friday. fair.

The Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee said in a statement that there is evidence that risk-taking has remained elevated in a number of financial markets from historic levels.

“Asset values ​​may have a strong correction if, for example, market participants reassess the prospects for growth, inflation or interest rates,” the statement said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones and William Schomberg)