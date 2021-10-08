Mato Grosso do Sul identifies 10 cases of the Delta variant in 4 municipalities · Jornal Midiamax

The SES-MS (State Department of Health of Mato Grosso do Sul) released, this Thursday morning (7), the genomic mapping of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which confirmed only 10 cases of the Delta variant of covid in 4 municipalities in the state. So, the P.1 variant, identified in Manaus, is predominant in MS and represents 43.3% of cases.

Unlike states like São Paulo — which borders MS — where the Delta variant is responsible for 95% of confirmed cases, MS has a rate of only 2% of samples sent for analysis with this strain.

In MS, Delta was identified in the municipalities of Campo Grande, Corumbá, Ladário and Amambai. The first cases were confirmed in September.

For the state secretary of health, Geraldo Resende, the advance of vaccination in MS, which occupied the 1st place among the states with the highest percentage of people immunized against covid, was essential to curb the arrival of new variants in the state. “We had the confirmation of Delta’s presence in our territory since July. Vaccination, mainly in the 13 border municipalities, helped us and prevented Delta from spreading. Our strategy remains the same, to advance in the application of the second dose or a booster dose for the elderly and health professionals. The pandemic has not yet passed and we need to be aware of these variants,” he declared.

Variants circulating in MS

The Epidemiological Bulletin of SESidentified that Campo Grande is the largest municipality with the record of 13 types of variants, including Delta. Soon after, come the municipalities of Dourados and Chapadão do Sul, with six types of variants. The city of Três Lagoas also appears with at least five types of variants identified. On the other hand, the 10 municipalities: Anaurilândia, Bataguassu, Caarapó, Caracol, Cassilândia, Glória de Dourados, Jaraguari, Jateí, Juti, Laguna Carapã do not register the presence of variants.

After P.1, the most common variants in MS are: P.1.7 (16.3%), B.1.1.28 (12.8%), B.1.1.33 (8.2%) and P. .2 (12.2%). They exist yetothers, such as B1 (responsible for the outbreak in northern Italy in early 2020), B1.212 (South America), N.4 (Chile), P.1.2 (Brazil, Argentina, Netherlands, USA and Spain) , A.2.5.2 (Italy, USA and UK), B.1.1 (Europe), B.1.1.247 (Northern Europe and Africa and Gambia in West Africa) B.1.1.274 (England, Thailand, Russia and USA), B.1.1.44 (UK, Denmark and Iceland) and B.1.240 (USA).

Delta variant

Runny nose, headache and sore throat are the most common symptoms reported by patients with the Delta variant of covid. Loss of smell, loss of taste, cough and shortness of breath, on the other hand, are no longer reported in recent weeks, according to doctors who attended these cases.

In view of similar symptoms, the recommendation is that, on the third day of symptoms, the patient already undergoes an RT-PCR test to confirm or rule out this possibility.

So, basically, without the more classic covid symptoms such as loss of smell or taste, the patient tends to confuse it more easily with a flu, however, the recommendations follow the same: use of mask, constant hygiene and avoid agglomerations.

According to the doctors, in case of worsening of the clinical condition, the symptoms are the same as in the P.1 variant, the predominant one of covid in Brazil.