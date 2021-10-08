Mauro: It is not absurd to imagine Corinthians fighting to overcome Palmeiras – 10/08/2021

The rise of Corinthians was one of the themes addressed by Mauro Cezar in the “Fala, Maurão” picture. The columnist for UOL Esporte does not consider it absurd to imagine Palmeiras – and even Flamengo – being surpassed by the team alvinegro in the Brazilian Championship table and says that the growth in the competition was already expected due to the reinforcements.

“The Corinthians victory [sobre o Bahia] it was good, as I had already played well against Bragantino over the weekend. Again, the team worked, and that was to be expected. With the four signings of players above the average for our football, it was natural that, joining this with the existing base, Corinthians would become stronger”, analyzes Mauro Cezar from the 45 seconds of the video above.

Mauro Cezar does not see Corinthians fighting for the national title, such is the difference for the leader Atlético-MG in the table, however, he believes that Sylvinho’s team has a chance to even pinch the vice-leadership of the competition.

“It is very difficult to imagine Corinthians fighting for the title, but it is possible to think of making the team among the four best placed and even, who knows, going after Palmeiras and Flamengo. In mathematics, even for the fall of Palmeiras, it is not absurd imagine, with so many games left, that the team could fight to overcome its biggest rival – and even Flamengo”, he adds.

Corinthians returns to the field tomorrow afternoon (9), when it visits the packed Sport at Arena Pernambuco, at 4:30 pm, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship.