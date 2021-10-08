MC’s sister Kevin defends him and says he didn’t depend on Deolane

MC Kevin’s sister used Instagram to rebut a comment questioning the fame of the singer, who died after falling from the 5th floor of a hotel in Rio de Janeiro in May this year. At the time, she defended him saying that the artist’s achievements were due to his own merit, without the help of his fiancee, lawyer Deolane Bezerra.

“What fame? Because if it wasn’t for her (Deolane Bezerra), he wouldn’t have gotten where he is,” asked a netizen. Ellen shared the comment on the social network’s storie and declared that she couldn’t help but respond.

“Does anyone here know how many years of career MC Kevin had and how many years he was compromised? He got to where he was fighting every day, battling, doing five/six dances in one night to get everything he wanted! When he started dating, he already lived at the Ecopark. He already had the car he wanted and the life he had until the last day of his life. It wasn’t any woman who built his career, it was him,” he said.

Ellen denied having hate for the lawyer and teased saying that Deolane was the one who gained fame thanks to Kevin. “I reversed the phrase! What fame? Because if it weren’t for him, she wouldn’t have gotten where she is. It’s too easy to criticize without knowing the story. Too bad he died for it,” he wrote.

She also said that her family is not bankrupt, as people say. On the contrary, they don’t need to show what they have gained or conquered, “because envy kills”. According to her, the feeling of grief prevails and it is difficult to smile without her brother around, and even listening to her songs is difficult and causes pain.

MC Kevin’s death

Funk player MC Kevin died at the age of 23 on the night of May 16, after suffering a serious accident. He fell from the balcony of the 5th floor of a hotel located in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio, and had to be rushed to the Miguel Couto hospital, in Gávea.

In August, a new witness said he had witnessed the moment of the MC’s death. The man stated that the singer “seems to have been induced” by MC VK to change his floor to escape a possible busted by his wife, Deolane Bezerra, and ended up falling.

In an interview with TV Record’s “Domingo Espetacular”, Fernando Dimmy Jr, a 31-year-old Portuguese singer, said he stayed at a hotel opposite the place where Kevin and his friends were and said he witnessed the entire course of the funkeiro’s tragic death