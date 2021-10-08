Meet Ndakasi, a gorilla who went viral with selfie and died this week

Ndakasi, a beloved mountain gorilla who went viral after posing for a selfie with forest rangers, died – after a long illness – at 14 years old.

She died in the arms of one of the guards who rescued her as a baby, Andre Bauma, in a gorilla orphanage in Virunga (Africa’s oldest national park) in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Bauma rescued Ndakasi when she was two months old in 2007, after hunters killed her parents. Ndakasi was still clinging to her dead mother when she was found.

Image: RANGER MATHIEU SHAMAVU

With no relatives, the guards decided it wasn’t safe to let Ndakasi return to the jungle. She was raised in the orphanage, which Bauma manages.

Ndakasi achieved global fame in 2019, when she and another mountain gorilla, Ndeze, posed for a selfie taken by a ranger.

They were trying to imitate the guards who created them, said a park official.

The rangers and gorillas approached. Speaking to the BBC in 2014, Bauma said he loved Ndakasi as if she were his daughter.

Bauma said that he loved Ndakasi as if she were his daughter Image: VIRUNGA NATIONAL PARK via BBC

“We shared the same bed, I played with her, I fed her…I can say I’m her mother.”

Mountain gorillas live mainly in the forests of Uganda, Rwanda and Congo national parks. But climate change, hunters and human invasion pose threats to their survival.

Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where Virunga is located, is experiencing conflict between the government and various armed groups. Some of these armed groups are based in the park, where they usually hunt animals.

On Thursday, Bauma said meeting Ndakasi “has helped him to understand the connection between humans and great apes and why we should do everything in our power to protect them.”

The life of Ndakasi, an endangered mountain gorilla, has been well documented. Image: VIRUNGA NATIONAL PARK via BBC

“I loved her like a child,” he said, adding, “Her cheerful personality brought a smile to my face every time I interacted with her.”