Mega-Sena: in three years, 7 bets placed in Brasília won the main prize; remember | Federal District

Between 2018 and 2021, seven bets on the Mega-Sena, made in Brasília, won the main prize, according to Caixa Federal. This Wednesday (6), the luck was of a person who, with a simple bet of R$ 4.50, took BRL 35,714,240.27 million .

In addition, two other games played in the Federal District matched Quina’s numbers and ended up with BRL 39.8 thousand each. According to the Box, from April 2018 until this week, seven Brasilia bets won the Mega-Sena top prize (remember below).

The numbers drawn on Wednesday were 06 – 07 – 11 – 26 – 37 – 57. Caixa informed that the owner – or owner – of the R$ 35.7 million had not withdrawn the prize until this Thursday afternoon (7). The bet was made at a lottery in Lago Sul.

Other winning bets in Brasilia

20/04/2018 : R$ 9,349,630.55 – 2033 Mega-Sena contest

: R$ 9,349,630.55 – 2033 Mega-Sena contest 05/16/2018: R$ 58,932,070.38 – 2041 Mega-Sena contest

R$ 58,932,070.38 – 2041 Mega-Sena contest 12/31/2018 : R$ 5,818,007.36 – Mega-Sena contest 2110

: R$ 5,818,007.36 – Mega-Sena contest 2110 09/18/2019 : R$ 120,085,143.97 – Mega-Sena contest 2189

: R$ 120,085,143.97 – Mega-Sena contest 2189 06/24/2020 : R$ 43,269,740.25 – contest 2273 of the Mega-Sena

: R$ 43,269,740.25 – contest 2273 of the Mega-Sena 01/08/2020 : R$ 11,323,343.69 – 2285 Mega-Sena contest

: R$ 11,323,343.69 – 2285 Mega-Sena contest 10/06/2021: R$ 35,714,240.27 – Mega-Sena contest 2416

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to the Box.

for one toplaced with 15 tens (maximum limit), with the price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, still according to Caixa.

To bet on Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 7:00 pm (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or on the internet, at the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.