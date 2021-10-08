Mel Maia remembers click during boat ride to Instagram’s TBT

Mel Maia enchanted Instagram followers on Thursday night (7th) when she rescued a passionate click made during her last boat trip.

The actress posed at ease in the heavenly view and squandered her good shape by combining her swimsuit and hat, creating a stylish look to enjoy a day at the beach. “Tbtzinho”, he joked in the caption of the photo, which yielded the impressive mark of 700 thousand likes. Check out:

Recently, we showed here that it is nothing new that actress Mel Maia usually leaves her fans impressed with her Instagram clicks. With over 10 million followers, the artist often oozes natural beauty without edits or filters.

Thinking about it, the Newsroom Metropolitan put together a top 7 clicks of Mel that most caught the attention of internet users, when it appeared renewing the tan.

Check out everything that happened in the world of famous:

