Men are found after 29 days lost at sea and joke: ‘Nice break’

Two Solomon Islands men faced 29 days lost at sea after the GPS tracker they used stopped working. According to The Guardian, they were found in Papua New Guinea, 400 km away from their place of origin.

Livae Nanjikana and Junior Qoloni departed Mono Island in the Solomon Islands on the morning of September 3 in a small motorboat. They planned to travel 200 km to the city of Noro on New Georgia Island.

“We’ve taken the trip before and it should be okay,” said Nanjikana. However, the maritime region where they were located is usually unpredictable and violent and with only a few hours of travel, the pair encountered rain and strong winds, making the crossing more difficult.

“When bad weather came, it was bad, but it got worse and it became scary when the GPS ‘died’,” he said. “We couldn’t see where we were going, so we decided to turn off the engine and wait to save fuel.”

Nanjikana and Qoloni spent nearly a month surviving on oranges they had packed for the trip, collected coconuts and rainwater, which they captured using a piece of canvas. Rescue came only when they spotted a fisherman off the coast of New Britain in Papua New Guinea.

“We didn’t know where we were, but we didn’t expect to be in another country,” he said.

They arrived in the town of Pomio on October 2, quite weak and were taken to a nearby house to receive medical care from a local clinic in the following days. Island resident Joe Kolealo told the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation that the pair are doing well.

“I’m looking forward to going home, but I think it was a good break from everything,” he commented. Nanjikana

Mary Walenenea, head of the office of the Solomon Islands Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, based in Papua New Guinea, said they are in contact with Nanjikana to ensure that arrangements are made for the two men to return home. .