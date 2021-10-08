Menon: “It was the best SPFC game at the Brazilian Nationals. It gives hope for a reaction” – 10/07/2021

When the fans returned to the Morumbi stadium, São Paulo was ranked 1-1 with Santos, in a classic played this Thursday (7) at the close of the 24th round of the Brasileirão. The result was bad for Tricolor, as the team cannot approach the dispute for a spot for the Libertadores, nor distance itself from the fight against relegation. For the cast’s spirits, however, the match was significant.

In the premiere of End of Chat São Paulo, live from UOL Sport after the Tricolor games, journalists Marcelo Hazan and Menon analyze the draw at San-São. They praised the performance of Tricolor, and considered that a victory for the hosts would be a fair result for what the team presented on the field.

“It was São Paulo’s best game in the Brazilian Championship. It was a very different team: no apathy, tough, fighting. I thought São Paulo was great. It ended in a draw, which is very bad, because it is still three points behind Fluminense. But it gives hope to the fans that they will react if they continue to play as they played today,” analyzed Menon, citing the team from Rio de Janeiro, currently ninth in the table with 32 points and which could snag a spot in the Libertadores.

Hazan liked the lineup of Tricolor for the classic, with Calleri, Rigoni, Marquinhos and Luciano. “It was a game in which São Paulo came under pressure and, in the last five games, they tried to improve their performance and get away from the low zone and get their eyes on the Libertadores spot. They entered the field with four strikers, with Luciano playing more from the back, and smothered Santos. At the beginning of the game it was pressure from São Paulo and, curiously, Santos scored 1-0”, he commented.

Menon praised the choices made by coach Hernán Crespo for the derby. “Crespo was daring and it worked. The team was very competitive and disputed all the balls. Despite Daiane Caroline’s help, São Paulo deserved to win the game,” said the UOL columnist, referring to the person responsible for the VAR. For Menon, there was no penalty.

For Hazan, the Tricolor was better in the classic. “Although Santos opened the scoring, São Paulo dominates the entire first half and reaches a tie on the penalty spot with an analysis by the VAR. I thought São Paulo’s performance was good. If the derby had a winner, it would be him. It was largely dominant and Santos practically played behind after scoring the goal. São Paulo created very clear chances to score the second goal,” he emphasized.

Menon hopes that the good performance in the classic will encourage the São Paulo team to engage in a streak of better performances. “São Paulo showed some of Paulista’s characteristics, stifling and trying to get out of the game. I hadn’t seen that for a long time. Maybe it’s getting better? The medical department is practically empty. Crespo deserves a good deal of confidence. today he left me confident that São Paulo will improve,” he concluded.

