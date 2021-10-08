Mental health examination of the accused of the massacre in Saudades concluded

Expertise was carried out by an IGP psychiatrist’s medical examiner in Blumenau, but the deadline for completion of the report is still undefined

The mental health exam of Fabiano Kipper Mai, accused of being responsible for the massacre at the Pró-Infância Aquarela day care center in Saudades, in the west of Santa Catarina, was concluded. The expertise was held this Wednesday (6) in the municipality of Blumenau, in Alto Vale do Itajaí.

A psychiatrist from the IGP (General Institute of Expertise) was the one who carried out the expertise that will indicate whether the 18-year-old is eligible to be judged by the TJ (Court of Justice).

According to information from the IGP, the exam took place in Blumenau because there is a specialized professional there. The deadline for completion of the report is still undefined.

If the examination confirms that the defendant was capable, the process, whose instruction is already closed, will resume its regular progress. The mental health exam was determined after Fabiano’s defense presented an opinion from a private physician hired that he was suffering from schizophrenia.

For the MPSC (Ministry of Public Affairs of Santa Catarina), the thesis raised by the defense is nothing more than a strategy for the accused to avoid his trial by the TJ. This is because, according to the MPSC, there is no technical or scientific foundation and the defendant is fully capable and responsible for his actions, including those planned for ten months.

remember the case

On May 4, the 18-year-old invaded the children’s Pró-Infância Aquarela de Saudades, in the west of Santa Catarina and killed five people, including two educational agents and three babies under the age of two.

The 18-year-old has been in the Chapecó Regional Prison since May 12, when he was discharged from hospital. After committing the crime, he slashed at himself with the dagger and was confined to the HRO for eight days.

He is in the process of five qualified homicides, for a mean, cruel reason and in an action that made it impossible for the victims to defend themselves. In addition, he is a defendant in 14 attempted murder.