Mercedes tampers with the engine and causes Hamilton to be punished on the Turkish grid

F1 IN TURKEY: RED BULL AGAINST CURSE PAINTING SPECIAL + HAMILTON X VERSTAPPEN

The doubt is over! The FIA ​​technical report, released this Friday morning (8th), confirmed that Mercedes really decided to tinker with the driving unit of Lewis Hamilton’s car for the Turkish GP weekend. But it’s a partial change: only the internal combustion engine has been modified.

With the definition of using the fourth internal combustion engine of the season, Hamilton loses ten positions on the starting grid in Istanbul and, if things go as normal by Saturday, starts in the middle of the pack instead of at the end.

Lewis Hamilton will have new internal combustion engine engine in Turkey (Photo: Luca Bruno/AFP)

Hamilton and Mercedes’ approach is different from that of Red Bull with Max Verstappen in Russia and Ferrari with Charles Leclerc, also in Russia, and Carlos Sainz now in Turkey. In these cases, there was an exchange of the five components of the power unit, which threw the drivers to the end of the grid. Mercedes itself did this with Valtteri Bottas in Italy.

The upside is that Hamilton won’t have to make a two-dot-place comeback on Sunday, but the downside is that the chances of further punishment remain very high for the rest of the year. After all, it continues with the other parts of a used power unit and with six more races to come after Turkey.

