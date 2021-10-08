Microsoft reveals how to install Windows 11 without TPM 2.0 on PC | Operational systems

Windows 11 Pro or Home? Compare systems and know which one to choose

The manufacturer explains that the mechanism works only on PCs that have at least TPM 1.2 enabled. Activation can be done through the machine’s BIOS settings at boot time. Although some cases are successful, it is worth remembering that forcing the installation of Windows 11 on PCs with unsupported hardware can pose risks to computers.

In a publication on the Windows Support page, Microsoft teaches how to change the registry value — operating system database that stores settings of applications installed on the computer — of Windows 10. To perform the procedure, the user must click on the button “ Start”, look for the “Registry Editor” program and launch the application.

Once this is done, it is necessary to search the location “HKEYLOCALMACHINESYSTEMSetupMoSetup” and add a new entry “REG_DWORD” with the name “AllowUpgradesWithUnsupportedTPMOrCPU”. Set the value to “1”. Make sure you change the data correctly, as an error can corrupt the operating system.

After switching, user can now install Windows 11 on PC. For this, there are three options: download the Windows 11 ISO file and create a bootable pen drive with the system; update through Windows Update or rely on the Windows Update Wizard.

Remember that, although circumventing the minimum requirements allows the user to install the new version, it is necessary to be careful with problems generated by possible failures during this process. Microsoft itself warns that installing Windows 11 on an unsupported PC can seriously damage the computer.

“Your device may malfunction due to these compatibility or other issues. Devices that do not meet these system requirements are no longer guaranteed to receive updates, including but not limited to security updates,” explains a support bulletin from Microsoft.

