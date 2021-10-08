Migraine? Meet 5 different types of the disease

Some consider migraine just like a headache, but the truth is that the disease causes symptoms that go far beyond that, including nausea, dizziness and vomiting, for example. Even migraine can be defined in several subtypes. With that in mind, we’ve listed five of them for you.

hemiplegic migraine

The so-called hemiplegic migraine brings, in addition to the famous headache, a “bonus”: weakness in the arms and legs. This is a rare type of migraine, in which the person may actually have trouble moving one side of the body or may even have a drooping face, which can be mistaken for a stroke.

vestibular migraine

Imbalance and retching characterize another rare type of migraine, called vestibular. When your head throbs, you may be having a vestibular migraine. In that case, symptoms can exist even without the headache. In practice, vestibular migraine can manifest itself with episodes of dizziness or even continuous dizziness.

(Image: twenty20photos/envato)

Retinal migraine

Meanwhile, retinal migraine is characterized by brief loss of vision. While losing your vision due to a migraine can be frightening, it usually only lasts about 10 to 20 minutes, and the curious thing is that it usually only affects one eye.

migraine aura

Migraine with aura is usually confused with retinal, but it is not the same thing, as it is characterized by a change in vision that leads to the appearance of small dots of light or blurring of the boundaries of the field of vision, which can last for 15 to 60 minutes, and which is followed by a very strong and constant headache.

abdominal migraine

Abdominal migraine, on the other hand, is usually accompanied by stomach pain, nausea and vomiting. This type of migraine is mostly seen in children under 12 years old. Childhood abdominal migraines can bring on other forms of the disease later in life.

Source: Web MD