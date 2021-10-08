Military tension between China and Taiwan peaks for decades

7 hours ago

Credit, EPA Photo caption, China showed its air superiority by sending several planes into the area recently

China and Taiwan — one of the oldest and most serious diplomatic tensions in the world today — have exchanged barbs again this week, after four consecutive days of Chinese planes having flown into Taiwan’s air defense zone.

This military act by China has sparked a series of warnings in the region, with officials and experts warning of possible serious consequences if tensions continue to rise.

Taiwan’s defense minister said tensions between China and the island had reached the worst point in 40 years.

According to Chiu Kuo-cheng, China would already have the military capacity to invade Taiwan, but that by 2025 it could further increase its military power. A Taiwanese parliamentary committee is considering a billion-dollar bill to build missiles and warships.

The words coming from the Chinese side were also harsh. The Chinese state-run English-language newspaper Global Times warned that Taiwan should not “play with fire”.

The diplomatic fight between China and Taiwan led other countries to demonstrate. US President Joe Biden said he had spoken with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who would have agreed to abide by the agreement that has ensured peace in the region.

What happened?

Last week, China sent about 150 warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), something that has never been done on this scale before. In recent years, China has been increasing this type of activity, with frequent military exercises in maritime areas close to the island.

Many people speculate that China is studying ways to invade Taiwan — something that could take decades or just a few years to happen. The incursions of Chinese planes would be part of that exercise and planning.

China and Taiwan were divided during a civil war in the 1940s, but Beijing has always said the island would be reclaimed by the Chinese at some point in history. And by force if necessary.

Many also speculate that Taiwan may formally declare its independence. But Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said she had no intention of taking such a step as Taiwan “is already a sovereign nation.”

However, Ing-wen said a Chinese takeover would have “catastrophic consequences” for regional peace and the system of democratic alliances.

How do Taiwan-China relations work?

In 1949, at the end of the Chinese civil war, the defeated nationalists (known as the Kuomintang) fled to Taiwan and set up a government on the island. The victorious Communists named the mainland the People’s Republic of China.

Both sides claim to represent all of China.

Initially, many governments, including the US, recognized Taiwan rather than communist China.

But in the 1970s, when both China and the US were in tension with the Soviet Union in the midst of the Cold War, there was a shift in relations.

Americans and Chinese drew closer, which resulted in the US and other countries severing official ties with Taiwan in 1979 and beginning to recognize the Beijing government.

The embassy in Taipei was closed, but the ties were not completely severed. In 1979, the US passed the Taiwan Relations Act, which guarantees support for the island, including arms sales so Taiwanese can defend themselves.

The US maintains an unofficial presence in Taipei through the American Institute in Taiwan, a private entity through which it carries out diplomatic activities.

What is the ‘One China Policy’?

The One China Policy is international diplomatic recognition that there is only one Chinese government — the view espoused by the Beijing-based government. Within this policy, which is followed by Brazil, the USA and most countries on the planet, governments establish formal ties with China, and not with the island of Taiwan.

Taiwan is considered by China as a rebel province, which will one day be fully reinstated in China.

The One China policy is the foundation of China-US relations. It is also a fundamental foundation of Chinese policy-making and diplomacy.

While Taiwan’s government claims to be an independent country officially called the “Republic of China,” any country that wants diplomatic relations with mainland China must sever official ties with Taipei.

This resulted in Taiwan’s diplomatic isolation from the international community.

The One China policy is an attempt by American diplomacy to establish a delicate balance in the region, and it has been sustained for decades, despite different moments of tension.

What happens now?

Several of Taiwan’s western allies expressed concern over the incidents of the past few days. Biden said the One China Policy must be respected.

“I spoke to [Sr.] Xi about Taiwan. We agree … we will respect the Taiwan agreement,” President Biden said.

For the BBC’s China correspondent Stephen McDonell, both sides of the tension are now trying to prevent any accidental military incident that would make the situation even worse.

“Many people, especially those living in Taiwan, expect Xi Jinping to have made commitments to Joe Biden in the way the US president reported he did – and that a bloody cross-strait solution is not being considered a serious option.”