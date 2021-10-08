Military tension between China and Taiwan peaks for decades

China

China showed its air superiority by sending several planes into the area recently

China and Taiwan — one of the oldest and most serious diplomatic tensions in the world today — have exchanged barbs again this week, after four consecutive days of Chinese planes having flown into Taiwan’s air defense zone.

This military act by China has sparked a series of warnings in the region, with officials and experts warning of possible serious consequences if tensions continue to rise.

Taiwan’s defense minister said tensions between China and the island had reached the worst point in 40 years.

According to Chiu Kuo-cheng, China would already have the military capacity to invade Taiwan, but that by 2025 it could further increase its military power. A Taiwanese parliamentary committee is considering a billion-dollar bill to build missiles and warships.