Miners cheat NVIDIA’s LHR by mining two cryptocurrencies at the same time

Algorithm still limits hashrate to 70%, but new software directs the remaining 30% to another cryptocurrency

New version of T-Rex, cryptocurrency mining software, still cannot completely bypass the LHR algorithm, “Little Hash Rate”, from the plates GeForce RTX 30, yet limiting performance to 70%, but you can direct the remaining 30% to mining some other currency, effectively utilizing 100% of the GPU’s capabilities.

By all appearances, cryptocurrency mining will still haunt video card developers for a while, as with each new measure of restrictionthe implemented, the miners come up with increasingly creative outlets. One of NBMiner’s leading mining programs has already succeeded achieve 70% performance margin on RTX 30 LHR boards, with the intention to reach 100%.

Meanwhile, T-Red, another mining software chose to create a palliative measure to ensure that GPUs do not have 30% of their capacities idle until an effective bypass at the LHR is possible.

In a market where time is literally money, the T-Rex reaches 100% of the potential of Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 cards that bring the algorithm little hash rate to mine two cryptocurrencies simultaneously, one at 70% of the board’s capacity, and a secondary one using the other 30. In terms of the market, the output is perhaps even more interesting than assigning 100% performance to a single currency, as the fluctuations in the value of each cryptocurrency can be quite different.



The good news for the target audience of these video cards is that the software measure. T-Rex does not work with any video card, as different cryptocurrencies require different volumes of VRAM.

Credits: ASUS

In this way, pairing Ethereum with Ergo would use more than 8GB of VRAM, while Ethereum with Ravencoin would need more than 10GB. Thereby midrange video cards like Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, that count with 8GB of GDDR6 memory continue out of the equation, being less attractive to miners who intend to use the new alternative.



If the GPUs designed specifically for mining of cryptocurrencies do not offer a performance that justifies their use, it is possible that the only outlet for the domestic market be hope that miners cannot completely circumvent LHR or other possible measures, who knows like that increasing availability of video cards with up to 8GB of VRAM, which despite not being the best that manufacturers can offer, is already more than enough for most games.



Source: Tom’s HARDWARE