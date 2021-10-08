Minister Alexandre de Moraes orders PF to take testimony from Bolsonaro within 30 days | Policy

Within this period, Bolsonaro will be able to set a date and time to provide clarification on the accusation of former minister Sergio Moro: that the president acted to shield allies and family members from investigations.

Moraes’ decision was taken after the Federal Attorney General’s Office (AGU) informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the president admits giving testimony in person (video below).

Bolsonaro says he accepts to testify in person to the PF; STF postpones judgment on format

The communication was made minutes before the STF began the trial that would discuss the model for the president’s testimony, whether in person or in writing.

The AGU previously argued that the testimony should be in writing because of the position, which was not accepted by the original rapporteur of the case, Minister Celso de Mello, who retired last year.

Celso de Mello understood that the president only has the prerogative to testify in writing when he appears as a witness in an inquiry. In this case, Bolsonaro is investigated.

When determining the deadline for the testimony, Alexandre de Moraes filed an appeal with the AGU against Celso de Mello’s decision.

On Wednesday (6), after the AGU informed about Bolsonaro’s intention to testify in person, the judgment in the STF ended up being suspended for Moraes to assess whether the appeal should still be judged.

According to AGU interlocutors, Bolsonaro nodded to the Supreme Court, in an attempt to show that he was not willing to create a new confrontation.