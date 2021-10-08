Ministry cites lack of registration and low effectiveness in elderly people not to use CoronaVac in 2022 | Vaccines

The Ministry of Health informed the Covid-19 Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) that it is expected to stop using the immunizing CoronaVac in vaccination in 2022 for two factors: first, the status of emergency approval that the vaccine still maintains at the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), and the second justification would be the “low effectiveness among elderly people over 80 years old”.

The ministry’s answer was given to the following question asked by the CPI: “Justification for the discontinuation of the use of Coronavac in 2022, as announced”.

The request for information was filed on Tuesday (5), when the CPI had given up on hearing Minister Marcelo Queiroga for the 3rd time.

The answer was given by Danilo de Souza Vasconcelos, Program Director of the Extraordinary Secretariat for Confronting Covid-19, and Rosana Leite de Melo, secretary of the same sector.

“The reason for the possible discontinuation of the Coronavac vaccine in the year 2022 is directly related to the condition of its evaluation by Anvisa”, informed the servers to the CPI.

“Until now the authorization (from CoronaVac) is temporary for emergency use, which was granted to minimize, as quickly as possible, the impacts of the disease in the national territory”, justified the director and the secretary.

In Brazil, Pfizer and AstraZeneca/Fiocruz vaccines have already obtained definitive registration. Both CoronaVac and Janssen have emergency registration. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also approved its emergency use.

The servers also justified the decision with the effectiveness data already disclosed. “In addition to the fact that studies demonstrate the low effectiveness of the immunizing agent in a population over 80 years of age; discussions in the Technical Chamber that did not indicate such an immunizing agent as a Booster or Additional dose – according to NT Techniques SECOVID, thus, at the present time, it would only be indicated as primary vaccination schedule in individuals over 18 years of age. There are ongoing studies that indicate that even using a primary vaccination schedule, a third dose must be considered”, completed the pair.

Because of the technology used in the elaboration, experts expected the effectiveness of CoronaVac to be lower in the elderly. A preliminary study with adults over 70 years indicates an average effectiveness of 42% of Coronavac against Covid.

Regarding the third dose, those responsible for immunizing Pfizer asked Anvisa to include the need for a third dose in the vaccine package insert.

This week, after returning from New York, Queiroga said the government will only consider the possibility of including the vaccine in the National Immunization Plan if it obtains definitive registration. “Once Anvisa grants the definitive registration, the Ministry of Health considers this or any other vaccine to be part of the PNI”, said Queiroga.

Despite having been blocked by the federal government, CoronaVac was eventually accepted and was decisive in the first stage of controlling the pandemic in Brazil through vaccination, according to experts. Despite this, Anvisa and Butantan (responsible for the vaccine in the country) had disagreements and demands on data from tests and other evaluations of the immunizing agent.

In Uruguay, the Ministry of Health announced on May 25 that two doses of CoronaVac managed to reduce mortality from Covid-19 in the immunized population by 97%; 95% of admission to the ICU; and in 57% the occurrence of the disease.

Chile’s Ministry of Health also published preliminary results in April showing that CoronaVac’s effectiveness, after two doses, was 80% in preventing death; 89% in ICU admission; and 67% in the occurrence of disease with symptoms.