Money Spent on Guns Should Be Used for Food and Vaccines, Says Pope Francis | World

Pope Francis closed a meeting between leaders of some of the world’s major religions on Thursday (7) and stated that the arms trade is a curse for humanity. Money spent on weapons should be used to feed the hungry and distribute vaccines fairly, he said.

“Less guns and more food, less hypocrisy and more transparency, more vaccines distributed fairly and fewer weapons traded indiscriminately,” Francisco said in his speech at the event in front of the former Coliseum.

Francisco spoke after statements by Muslim and Jewish leaders, other Christians and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who held talks with the pope earlier in the day.

Angela Merkel with Pope Francis, October 7, 2021

“War plays games with human lives. As does the violence and ruin of an expanding arms trade, often moving in the shadows, fueled by underground streams of money,” Francisco said.

Francisco has called at other times for the disarmament and total ban on nuclear weapons.

“Let us unequivocally urge that weapons be put aside and military spending reduced in order to meet humanitarian needs, and that instruments of death be transformed into instruments of life,” added the pontiff on Thursday.

The annual international meeting of religious leaders has been organized since 1986 by the Community of Sant’Egidio, based in Rome, a worldwide Catholic charity and peace group.

Both Francis and Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of European Rabbis, noted that they were standing before an amphitheater used for brutal mass entertainment in Roman times.

“Today, we too can be spectators of violence and war, of brothers killing brothers, like games we watch from a safe distance, indifferent, certain that they will never affect us. The suffering of others hardly bothers us,” Francisco said.

“Not even the suffering of war victims, migrants, boys and girls involved in conflicts and who had their carefree childhood games stolen from them. The lives of people and children are not a toy”, he said.

The pope, who often condemns “vaccine nationalism,” and the grand imam of Cairo’s Al-Ahzar mosque and university, Ahmed al-Tayeb, spoke of the uneven distribution of Covid-19 vaccines during the pandemic.