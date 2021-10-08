Mosque explosion in Afghanistan leaves more than 100 dead and injured; see photos | World

At least 100 people died and another 140 were injured in the explosion, this Friday (8), in a Shiite mosque in the city of Kunduz in northeastern Afghanistan. The UN mission in the country that gave the death toll.
A doctor at Kunduz Central Hospital who asked not to be identified said the site had received 35 bodies and more than 50 wounded.
Map shows location of Kunduz city, where there was an explosion — Photo: g1
Shortly beforehand, a local official from the NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said that “more than 90 wounded and 15 bodies” had arrived at his clinic in the city.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid commented on the explosion: “There was an explosion in a mosque by our Shiite compatriots, and as a result a number of our compatriots were martyred and injured.”
Attention: strong image — Photo: G1
Kunduz explosion victim is carried in Afghanistan on October 8, 2021 — Photo: AFP
Image of a destroyed Shiite mosque in the city of Kudunz, Afghanistan, October 8, 2021 — Photo: Abdullah Sahil/AP
Mujahid said a special investigation unit came to the scene to investigate what happened.
No group claimed responsibility for this Friday’s attack.
There have been several attacks in the country in recent weeks, including one in Kabul, the country’s capital. Some of these attacks were claimed by Islamic State Khorasan, the arm of the Islamic State in Afghanistan.
The Taliban and the Islamic State are rivals. Both are Sunnis — in Afghanistan, Shiites are a minority.
Although both are Muslims, Sunnis and Shiites have different theologies and rituals.
Sunnis are considered more traditional and for them Muhammad is the greatest prophet, and the other leaders of the religion are secondary.
Shiites follow a son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad, and for him, only the descendants of that son-in-law can be Muslim leaders.