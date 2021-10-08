Most PCs in China may be without Windows 11; know the reason

The requirements to run Windows 11 restrict access for most people with old computers or without much familiarity with BIOS settings, but this barrier takes on a different tone for users in China: in the Asian country, the availability of chips with Trusted Platform Module (TPM) is extremely limited, as importing the component has been prohibited by law in the country for decades, and should prevent mass migration to the new OS.

To get around the problem, Microsoft itself would be turning a blind eye to Chinese companies that want to upgrade their computers to the new operating system. However, according to Counterpoint Research analyst William Li, such a measure does not reach home users, so there is no other option but to continue with Windows 10.

The Chinese restriction on imported TPM dates back to 1999, as a consequence of the longstanding trade war between China and the United States. The country banned the purchase of electronic components from other countries to strengthen the local market, forcing residents themselves to opt for national solutions – there, known as Trusted Crystography Module (TCM).

The import of TPM chips has been banned in China since 1999 (Image: Press Release/Infineon)

It is possible to install Windows 11 on machines that do not meet the minimum requirements set by MS. However, opting for this can be risky: machines that bypass the barriers can be left out of the queue for updates via Windows Update (including security packages) which, even more so in recent software, is not advised.

Given that Microsoft has already lifted the turnstile for companies across the country, it may extend the special policy to home users as well if it sees significant demand. If it does, however, the company sets a big precedent: Windows 11 could have lighter restrictions in other markets as well.

Windows 11 was released on Tuesday (5) and is packed with a big pack of new features, plus extended support. The centralized Start Menu and Android app compatibility (which is still to come) are some of the most valuable additions to the new operating system.

Every Windows 10 user will be entitled to the free upgrade to Windows 11, but this requires that the computer complies with the minimum requirements. You can check if your computer is compatible with the new OS from the PC Health Check app.

Source: SCMP