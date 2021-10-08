‘Mother, I thought I had died’: Brazilian shot in the US returns to speak after a month in hospital; listen

RIO – A month after being shot in the head in Chicago, United States, the first words of 23-year-old robotics student João Pedro Marchezani are those of someone who woke up from a nightmare. Last Monday, the Brazilian spoke again since he was hospitalized in critical condition in the early morning of September 5th. At the time, he was shot while going out with friends to a bar in the American city, where he has lived for four years.

“Mother, I thought I had died,” Joao Pedro said in his first dialogue with Mônica Marchezani, who replied:

— You are a miracle, my son.

Without talking and seeing since the crime, in addition to having his left side paralyzed, João Pedro gradually began to recover his speech and vision. In your eyes, the images are still very blurry, difficult to identify. To communicate, he already pronounces the words slowly, despite his fatigue. Until then, he had depended on his family and hospital professionals to do lip reading.

“In that first conversation, he shook my hand and said, ‘Mom, will you give me a hug?’ – Monica tells, moved. “I hugged him, and he said, ‘Mom, I love you.’ I said I loved him too, that he was there with us. And John replied: ‘Now I know’. After a month, hearing my son’s voice was a great gift.

The dialogue between mother and child took place after a procedure performed on the trachea by João Pedro. If he continues to breathe well without the help of the devices, he will undergo another surgery to remove the tube. The student undergoes rehabilitation with the help of a physiotherapist. Between exercises, he is relearning to drink water. He still depends on a wet sponge to stay hydrated. But already asks for soda.

Another person who could hear his son’s voice was mechanical engineer Flávio Marchezani—even from a distance, visiting Joao Pedro periodically. In an audio sent to the father, to which GLOBO had access, the student reports that he misses him and that he hasn’t seen him for a long time. The two were together the week before, but the young man doesn’t remember.

– I miss you. I miss you. Lots of. I haven’t seen him for a long time,” says João Pedro in the audio. Still confused, he says he “was working” at a company by his father’s recommendation. The student would work with him after finishing higher education.

João Pedro Marchezani, 23, has been fighting for his life for a month; its condition is still considered critical Photo: Reproduction

Despite the memory lapses, João Pedro remembers that he was shot in the head. Details about the night of the crime, such as the presence of his girlfriend at his side, are missing. Also about the newly rented apartment, which the couple had been shopping for hours before the shooting.

“He knows he was shot in the head, but he doesn’t remember a damn thing about the day,” said Monica. “He speaks a word, rests.” He cannot speak the entire sentence. He makes a lot of effort to speak, gets short of breath, (speech) is stung. But I can hear his voice already.

chase and eight shots

A month ago, on September 4, João Pedro and his girlfriend went shopping for the apartment they just rented in Chicago. A couple of friends, who had also recently moved, accompanied them. After spending the afternoon together, they decided to go out at night to celebrate. First, they met at the couple’s house and from there they left in the same car, in a group of five people.

On the way to a bar, the guy who was driving noticed that a motorcycle was following them. He also saw that the driver was armed. The reaction was to swerve to lose him. There began an escape through the neighborhood, until they came across a couple on another motorcycle. During the pursuit, the hitchhiker fired eight times at the vehicle. One of the shots hit João Pedro, who immediately fell into his girlfriend’s lap.

João Pedro, 23, is a robotics student in the US Photo: Personal archive

The student arrived at the hospital awake and aware of what had happened, but he could not feel his left side. He was then intubated and taken to the ICU with a neck brace. The family was then informed about what had happened and ran to the unit.

João Pedro’s parents authorized the implantation of a brain drain, which was not enough. The student had to undergo surgery in which doctors cut part of the bone from his head to avoid compression. A brain monitor and a blood pressure gauge were installed. And the young man, placed in an induced coma.

The Brazilian also developed pneumonia during hospitalization. He needed to place a catheter that would spread the medication faster. Out of the ICU since last week, João Pedro begins to show small signs of evolution, although doctors preach caution. It is not yet known if it will have sequelae.