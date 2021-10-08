Moto G Pure announced with Helio G25 chipset, 3GB RAM and low price; see details

Motorola has just unveiled a new addition to the “G” family of entry-level and mid-range cell phones. The announcement takes place a few weeks after the Moto G20 is relaunched in Brazil with 128 GB of storage along with the Moto E20, the most basic model. We are talking about the Moto G Pure, a smartphone that has already suffered a series of leaks before being officially unveiled this Thursday (7th). With few new features in its plastic design and a screen distributed between thick edges and notch, the device should attract for its price accessible.

Moving on to the technical details, the new model is equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels) and stretched aspect ratio. There is a drop-shaped notch that houses a 5MP front camera with an f/2.4 lens aperture. Still in terms of photography, the Moto G Pure boasts a dual set of cameras represented by the 13 MP main sensor with f/2.2 lens aperture, plus 2 MP depth sensor and f/2.4 aperture. The phone features the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, an octa-core CPU platform that operates at up to 2.0 GHz and integrates the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. There is a unique memory configuration that combines 3GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB with a Micro SD card.

To power this hardware, there is a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 10 watt charging via USB-C. Other specifications include the IP52 certification, which attests to its resistance to splashing water; digital reader on rear with “M” logo; single speaker on the lower side; and the presence of Android 11.