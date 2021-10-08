Motorola launches Moto E40 as new basic cell phone with 90 Hz screen and 48 MP camera

Motorola made official this Thursday (7) its new entry cell phone to the international market. The Moto E40 arrives to bring some features of models considered more advanced. Among the main highlights are the smoother screen and the high-resolution camera. Check out the details about it below.

screen and design

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution. The novelty here is the presence of a 90 Hz refresh rate, responsible for giving a greater fluidity to the system’s animations. The front also features a notch in the shape of a hole in the display. Also, the edges are small on the top and sides, with dimensions a little bigger on the bottom. At the rear, the cameras are in a popped block in the left corner, with vertical distribution and background the same color as the body. The lid features a grooved design that favors hand grip and minimizes finger marks. To complete, the biometric reader is located in the circle with the brand logo.

Hardware and software

The Moto E40 comes equipped with a Unisoc T700 mobile platform, accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Space is expandable via a microSD card, which has a dedicated slot in the chip tray. The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, which would allow two days of autonomy for the device. Charging, on the other hand, provides 10W of power and is done through the USB-C port on the lower portion. The presence of Android 11 as the operating system, under the manufacturer’s MyUX software interface, completes the main configurations.

cameras

This basic device carries a set of three cameras on its back. The main one has a 48 MP sensor, with an f/2.0 aperture. It comes with a 2MP (f/2.4) and a 2MP portrait depth (f/2.4) macro. For selfies, the device has an 8 MP front lens and f/2.2 aperture. For videos, only Full HD recordings at 30fps are supported on both the back and the front.

technical specifications

6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate

Tiger T700 Unisoc Platform

4 GB RAM

64GB of internal storage

8 MP front camera (f/2.2)

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor (f/2.0) Macro lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4) Depth lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4)

Dual SIM, 4G connection and rear fingerprint reader

4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging

Android 11 Go





Curiosity

06 Oct



Motorola

06 Oct

Price and availability

The Moto E40 comes in two color options: gray (Carbon Gray) and pink (Pink Clay). The manufacturer has not yet mentioned the details of availability and pricing information, but previous leaks accounted for a value of around $183. What is your assessment of Motorola’s new launch for the entry-level segment? Comment with us!

The Motorola Moto E40 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives.