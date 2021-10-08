Moving to Windows 11? Know the main bugs that affect the system

Windows 11 is finally with us. After four months of testing, the system was finally “ready” to reach the general public, but bug discovery is almost certain for an operating system in its first moments in the hands of the general public.

For this reason, and considering that the computer has a great importance in the users’ routine, it is important to consider whether or not it is worth upgrading to the new operating system right away. To put the cards on the table, the Canaltech compiled the major bugs, errors, and issues found in Microsoft’s operating system that might convince you not to exit Windows 10 — at least, for now.

Memory “leak”

Since the test versions of Windows 11, File Explorer had one problem: memory leak. Every time the program is opened, a portion of RAM memory is allocated to it — and it stays in this state until the PC is restarted or you “nail down” the Windows Explorer process in Task Manager.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Windows Explorer can “eat” RAM memory on Windows 11 (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

Windows 11 user can check if the problem affects him in a very simple way: open the Task Manager, organize the results based on RAM consumption by clicking on “Memory” and pressing Windows key + E repeatedly to open multiple instances of File Explorer; after that, close everything. If the system is suffering from a memory leak, the native tool should still have very high memory consumption, even if it is 100% closed.

Windows 10 Taskbar

If you’ve installed the new Windows 11 and ran into the Taskbar from your previous system, you’ve just run into one more bug — even if you prefer the old style. The problem seems to affect mainly those who anticipated the update on the computer via the Installation Assistant, the official tool from Microsoft.

The icons and functionality would all be different, but the Taskbar would remain the same when affected by the bug (Image: Mastermind173/Reddit)

For that, there are two solutions: in the first one, you can try to create a new local user account to force the appearance of the new Taskbar; the second is to redo the installation of the new OS from scratch.

slow internet bug

After updating, some users found internet connection much slower than usual — this is another example of a bug. In this case, devices with Intel Killer networking software simply “drop” UDP (User Datagram Protocol) packets under certain conditions and, as a result, websites may take longer to load and streams may be poorer — and not usage of a VPN solves the problem.

Performance drop in games

Microsoft prides itself on having created the most secure Windows in OS history, but doesn’t comment that the features it enables can come at a cost in performance — such is the case with VBS, Virtualization-Based Security. It is a security mechanism that uses hardware virtualization capabilities to create and isolate a secure region of operating system memory.

Metro Exodus, the latest title in the franchise, has a performance drop of up to 24% with VBS activated (Image: Playback/Deep Silver)

On new computers shipped with Win 11, the feature is enabled by default. However, enabling the tool can impact gaming performance. Damage varies depending on the title tested, as PC Gamer’s website has shown — in Horizon Zero Dawn, the impact was 25%, while in Metro Exodus, 24%, but Far Cry New Dawn suffered with only 5%.

Problems with AMD CPUs

This issue is curious, mainly due to the fact that it has been recognized by AMD itself: apparently, Windows 11 doesn’t handle some features of the Ryzen family CPUs well — all generations, absolutely. The hurdle is divided into two parts, L3 memory latency (multiplied up to 3 times on the new OS) and incompatibility with the “Preferred Cores” feature of load optimization per core.

Compatible AMD processors were all impacted by resource management issue and increased cache memory latencies (Image: Playback/AMD)

It’s unclear exactly what kind of program the performance hit resides in, but AMD says it would be mostly in cache memory latency-sensitive apps and games and apps that leverage more powerful cores for foreground tasks. The damage could be up to 15% in more extreme cases.

Unfortunately, there is no fix for the defect for now, but the chipmaker says it works in partnership with Microsoft to release a fix in the form of an update later in the month of October.

Over time, it is likely that such issues will be properly resolved via a software update; until then, however, users should think about whether to switch operating systems just to quench their curiosity. All in all, the Windows 11 additions are pretty cool, but is it worth the stress of finding a few things out of place?