MPF investigates Federal Council of Medicine for supporting

The Federal Public Ministry of São Paulo opened a civil inquiry earlier this month to investigate the CFM (Federal Council of Medicine) on suspicion of supporting early treatment with the so-called “covid kit”, without proven scientific efficacy against covid-19. The information has been confirmed to the UOL by the MPF.

The use of these drugs is often encouraged by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), who has even publicly disclosed more than once that he used the drugs without efficacy.

The survey was opened after the representation of the cardiologist and professor at USP (University of São Paulo) Bruno Caramelli, held in early March.

“The purpose of the representation is to require that the Federal Council of Medicine’s actions that it should take against the spread of the false idea of ​​the existence of effective early treatment against COVID-19, represented by the indiscriminate use of Chloroquine, Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin”, points out the text obtained by UOL.

Although several medical entities have positioned themselves against the use of these drugs, the CFM has emphasized that it defends the individual decision of the physician and the patient.

The CFM delegates to the doctor, together with his patient, so that together they decide on the best treatment for covid-19. #VaccineBrazil — CFM (@Medicine_CFM) March 27, 2021

The cardiologist was also responsible for gathering more than 60,000 signatures in a petition asking the MPF to investigate the CFM for its conduct. The signatures were attached to the representation sent to the ministerial body.

“I didn’t use any of the early treatments and here I am, cured. Time and knowledge have shown us that such early treatment has no proof of effectiveness and that it can be harmful. More important than that, it can represent a shift in focus, a relaxation effective protective measures such as deagglomeration and vaccine,” wrote Caramelli in the petition.

The ordinance initiating the investigation was published in the MPF’s Electronic Diary in the last 5th edition. In the text, the agency points out that “the documents and information collected so far confirm the urgent need for monitoring by the Federal Public Ministry, aiming at protection of public health”.

They also write that “there is news of the occurrence of possible illegal acts, elucidated from the documents gathered by the representative and collected” by the agency.

The report got in touch with CFM by email and via advisory, but did not get back until the last update of this article.

Representation

The representation, opened in March of this year, has more than 1300 pages and also discusses the importance of CFM’s position on the subject for being “the competent body and responsible for the inspection and regulation of medical practice”.

“Furthermore, [o CFM] he is a representative of the medical class in society. The manifestation of the Federal Council of Medicine, or its omission, is professional regulatory guidance for the medical profession. And, simultaneously, it is enlightening guidance for the population, especially in a country like Brazil, with very high rates of self-medication.”

According to Cecília Mello, a lawyer representing Caramelli and a retired judge, among the arguments for the request is the silence of the CFM on the subject even with the proof of science on the ineffectiveness of early treatment and use of the drugs in the “covid kit”.

The lawyer also cited the UOL the denial stance of the federal government in the pandemic with actions harmful to the population such as the delay in the purchase of vaccines, as indicated by information obtained by the CPI of Covid, in the Federal Senate.

more actions

Last week, the DPU (Union Public Defender’s Office) filed a public civil action against the CFM for allowing doctors to prescribe chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine against covid-19, and asked for compensation to patients who, submitted to these remedies proved to be ineffective against the disease, did not receive adequate treatment, the agency said.

The lawsuit, filed in the Civil Court of the Judiciary Subsection of São Paulo, refers to the opinion of the CFM approved at a meeting held in April 2020. The document addressed chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of patients with covid-19 and even excluded , article of the Code of Medical Ethics that prohibited the use of medication whose value had not yet been scientifically recognized. The position of the CFM allowed the prescription of medications at the physician’s discretion and in a decision shared with the patient.

In the action, the DPU asks that the effectiveness of the CFM opinion on chloroquine be suspended in an injunction, in addition to requesting that the council be determined to guide “ostensibly the medical community and the general population” on the ineffectiveness of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in the treatment against covid-19, highlighting the possibility of ethical violations of professionals who may prescribe these medications.

It also asks that the CFM be ordered to pay indemnity in the amount of 60 million reais for collective pain and suffering; 50 thousand reais to relatives of patients who, for having received these drugs, did not obtain adequate treatment and eventually died; 10 thousand reais for those who developed sequelae as a result of the use of medications and the cost of their treatment by CFM.

Also, this week, Covid’s CPI rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), announced that the president of the CFM, Mauro Luiz de Brito Ribeiro, has been investigated by the commission.

“I would like to elevate, and I communicate your Excellency, Mr. Mauro Luiz de Brito Ribeiro to the status of investigated by this Parliamentary Inquiry Commission. For his support for denial, for the way he supported the prescription of ineffective medicines — and publicly defended them — and for omission in the face of evidently criminal facts,” declared Renan.

Throughout 2020, Mauro Ribeiro met with Bolsonaro to discuss the use of hydroxychloroquine against covid. Bolsonaro has also published a video of Ribeiro attacking Northeastern governors who advocated bringing in foreign doctors to help on the front lines of hospitals in the pandemic.

*With information from Luciana Amaral, from UOL, in Brasília and from Reuters