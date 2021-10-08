MPF points out problems in cattle purchases by JBS in Pará; company reinforces actions

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – About a third of the cattle purchased by JBS (JBSS3) between January 2018 and June 2019 would have come from areas with deforestation problems or other non-conformities, according to the results of a 2020 audit of the Ministry Federal Public of Pará.

According to the auditor, JBS factories in the Amazon region would have purchased 940,617 heads of cattle in the period, from the State of Pará, with 31.99% showing evidence of irregularity.

This represents more than three times the 9.95% tolerance index stipulated by the MPF-PA for the 2020 audit.

The result of the audit reinforces the concern that companies such as JBS could be contributing to the deforestation of the largest tropical forest in the world, buying cattle from illegally deforested land in the region.

Faced with such accusations, JBS signed a Conduct Adjustment Term with the Federal Public Ministry in 2013, in which the company undertakes not to buy cattle from farms illegally deforested as of 2008, or from properties involved in environmental crimes.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company also undertakes not to buy cattle from ranchers accused of slave labor and illegally advancing on indigenous lands.

In a 2019 audit, prosecutors who monitored the TACs in Pará found that JBS had improved the indicators that guide the agreement, stating that 8% of the cattle purchased by the company came from farms with “irregularities”, a drop from the 19% measured in a 2018 audit.

However, that proportion jumped to 32% — to about 301,000 head of cattle — in the 2020 audit presented on Thursday.

According to JBS, the result of the audit was impacted by a recent change in criteria adopted by the MPF.

“With regard to the results of the audit of the TAC of Pará for the year 2018 and the first half of 2019, JBS clarifies that the results are mainly due to inaccuracies in the definitions of the monitoring criteria and in the databases used as reference in the audit process,” he said.

Still, JBS said it implemented new measures in its monitoring system and blocked all supplier farms in Pará with irregularities pointed out in the audit.

The company also admitted that “it understands that it is important to adopt additional measures to strengthen its due diligence work in the State”.

Thus, the company announced this Thursday a set of actions with “the objective of strengthening the sustainability of the cattle supply chain in Pará and expanding the adoption of good practices throughout the industry.”

Investments of 5 million reais will be, in common agreement with the MPF, destined to a set of initiatives in the state, said JBS, highlighting the CAR 2.0 project, to automate and speed up the analysis and verification of the Rural Environmental Registry and the Program of Environmental Regularization in the State.

The company also committed to audit 100% of cattle purchases in Pará.

