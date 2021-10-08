NASA spacecraft to crash into asteroid moon; action will be purposeful

On November 24, at 2:20 am (Brasilia time), the NASA’s Dart mission. The intention will be to redirect or impact the movement of an asteroid that will be nearby and could pose a threat to Earth.

The Dart mission, a Dual Asteroid Redirection Test, will be launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Force Base, located in Vandenberg, California (USA).

The mission target is the Dimorphic asteroid, a small moon 160 m in diameter that orbits the near-Earth asteroid Didymos. This system was discovered two decades ago.

The mission will be NASA’s first large-scale demonstration of this type of dual Asteroid Redirection technology. The objective is to defend our planet from objects that can cause serious damage.

Dart is the first step in testing methods for altering the movement of potentially dangerous asteroids in space. The intention is for it to be launched into space to purposely collide with Dimorphos.

The collision will occur to about 24 thousand kilometers per hour and the trajectory of the spacecraft will be guided by autonomous navigation software and a camera. The event will be registered by LiciaCube, a cube-shaped satellite provided by the Italian Space Agency.

Three years after that mission, the asteroid will be joined by the European Space Agency’s Hera mission, studying the impact of the Dart and its orbit. This will be the first time that humans change the dynamics of a celestial body in a measurable way.

The mission and the data collected over the years of study should contribute to the improvement and creation of planetary defense strategies, especially regarding the type of force needed to change the orbit of a nearby asteroid that could collide with our planet.