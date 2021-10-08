Nenê is surprised by the affection of the fans on their return to Vasco: “Feeling of returning home” | Vasco

Identification has always existed, but Nenê quickly regained the Vasco population. Back at the club after almost four years, the midfielder needed a few games to fall in favor with the Vasco team and become a technical reference in Fernando Diniz’s team.

The quick readaptation has a reason, in Nenê’s opinion. He feels at home in Vasco. It was three years at the club, between 2015 and 2018.

– Feeling of coming home. Feeling very good. What the fans did for my return was amazing, special for me and gave me even greater motivation. He helped me arrive as I arrived, giving his life to help the team get on the way back to Serie A – said Nenê, to Vasco TV, in an interview made by questions sent by fans.

1 of 2 Nenê was cheered by fans in Aracaju: “The fan’s passion for Vasco is spectacular” — Photo: Publicity – Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco Nenê was cheered by fans in Aracaju: “The fan’s passion for Vasco is spectacular” — Photo: Publicity – Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco

Before the agreement with Vasco, Vasco’s fans made a big demonstration on social networks in favor of hiring Nenê. The player was surprised.

– I was surprised by the affection of the fans. I don’t know if you put it all together. Maybe the situation the team was in. Then a player comes back who had a good season, good times at the club. Put it all together. The need for results too. But really I didn’t think it would be unanimous. Of course some people were still in doubt because I was 40 years old. But I like that kind of challenge. That’s football.

The player also spoke about the main difference between Nenê who landed for the first time in São Januário, in 2015, at 34 years old, and the 40-year-old who is now back at the club.

– At that time I already had experience, but I didn’t know the size of the club. I saw it from afar, but I didn’t imagine it. The fan’s passion for Vasco is spectacular. We arrived in Aracaju, far from Rio de Janeiro, and there’s so much from Vasco, so much affection. No matter the division, they still love.