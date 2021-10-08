New Ford Ranger 2023 appears less disguised and reveals rear

Scheduled to be unveiled later this year, the new Ford Ranger 2023 appears in yet another video revealing new details, although it is still covered in typical camouflage. But while the previous disguise was black and white and “heavier”, the blue and white camouflage of the images released now reveal a little more the look of the new generation of the truck.

The new camouflage brings a pixel appearance with hundreds of blue, black and white blocks, which despite trying to disguise the lines of the new generation of the pickup, end up being even more revealing than the old camouflage. In the new photos and video that Ford revealed of the new Ranger 2023, it is now possible to see how the rear of the pickup looked – which also shows the design and shape of the LED headlamps invading the sides. The difference in relation to the current one is that the piece has a more rectangular shape.



18 Photos

You can also notice the new light alloy wheels and a tubular Santantônio with a very rustic look, which maybe is still from a pre-production unit, that is, it could change in the definitive version of the pickup. Compared to the current Ranger, the new generation seems to have thicker fenders, thus helping the feeling of robustness and closer to the bigger sister F-150.

Also at the rear, the bumper has steps built into the corners of the piece, which ends up facilitating access to the bucket when handling a load. The pickup also adds a shark-type antenna, while the bucket cover is further back to avoid the risk of damage caused by trailer hitches. The front was unveiled before and will have a more “boxy” style inspired by the F-150, including the “C”-shaped headlamps with DRL light and the front grille with a horizontal bar.

Although the cab of the pickup has not yet been revealed, a unit of the Ford Everest (SUV based on Ranger) was spotted and may advance what’s next in the pickup, although some details of the interior of the utility are still incomplete. But the interior will have a 12-inch digital instrument panel and a multimedia center with a 15.5” vertical large screen. The most basic versions should feature a smaller 12” screen, but both will certainly have the Sync4 system and support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Previously leaked documents point out that Ranger 2023 will abandon the 3.2 five-cylinder to adopt a new 253hp 60.8 kgfm 3.0 V6 turbodiesel coming from the F-150, while the cheaper versions will use the 2.0 twin-turbo diesel with 213hp and 50 .9 kgfm. The same source says the only gasoline engine for the regular version of the pickup would be the 2.3 turbo with a plug-in hybrid system, delivering 367 hp and 69.3 kgfm. And as expected, Ford is also testing the sporty version and renowned Ranger Raptor, which can have a 3.0 twin-turbo V6 with 405 hp and 57.4 kgfm gasoline.

It is worth remembering that in addition to giving rise to the new generation of Everest SUV, the new Ranger 2023 will also be the starting point for the 2nd generation of Volkswagen Amarok, since both manufacturers have partnered for the development of new pickup trucks. Confirmed to be unveiled this year, the new Ranger 2023 is expected to begin sales starting in 2022 in Australia, Thailand, among other markets.

However, there are rumors that the pickup will be delayed in the United States, where it will have a different specification. When it comes to Brazil, the new Ranger will only arrive in 2023 here, imported from Argentina, one of the countries where it will be produced.

