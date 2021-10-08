New Ford Ranger shows more in teaser (video)

The Ford Ranger 2023 had another teaser unveiled and this time it shows its definitive body with lighter camouflage. The next generation of the American brand’s medium pickup comes with new taillights, which highlight the rear more, featuring LED lights.

The bucket lid features black frames that may indicate some articulation of the bucket or accessory to facilitate entry into the cargo compartment. The rear bumper itself already has a lowered central step and footrest on the sides of the protector, always rubberized.

The tubular sash seems too simple for the pickup’s proposal, which features new 18-inch alloy wheels. The side steps can also be seen, as well as the new mirrors. In an original teaser video, the Nova Ranger only highlights the start button, something well known from the current model.

For now, Ford has very little to say about the new pickup, which is expected to be manufactured in Argentina, as well as in the US, Thailand and South Africa, where it will receive US$ 1 billion in investments. Front and interior remain a mystery.

The Ranger 2023 will have the EcoBlue 2.0 diesel engine as a starting point outside the US, where it can employ 160 to 213 horsepower, in addition to a 10-speed automatic transmission, although in some places it can use a six-speed automatic in versions to work.

In addition, Nova Ranger should focus on connectivity with a 15.5-inch entertainment screen and 12.3-inch digital cluster, plus Ford Pass with remote vehicle management, as well as internet access, depending on the region. We can look forward to one or two additional technologies associated with security.

In the suspension, although it is not possible to see, the Ford Ranger 2023 can even adopt helicoidal springs instead of semi-elliptical ones. In the US, gasoline and hybrid 2.3 engines of 362 horsepower are expected to expand the offer, as well as the Raptor with a V6 3.0 of 400 horsepower.