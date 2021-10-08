New lyrics: meet the acronym 2SLGBTQQIA+, which Justin Trudeau, from Canada, uses in his texts | World

After using the acronym 2SLGBTQQIA+ In a social media post on Oct. 4, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was criticized by his country’s opposition as well as conservative TV channels.

Trudeau used 2SLGBTQQIA+ to talk about a day of remembrance for victims of people included in these groups who disappeared or were murdered.

But what is the entire acronym? What is 2S? See below what each character means:

2S: two spirits

L: Lesbians

G: Gays

B: Bisexuals

T: Transsexuals

Q: People who are Questioning themselves

Q: Queer

I: Intersex

A: Asexual

+: Others

Two Spirits is an expression that some indigenous groups in North America use to refer to the LGBT population.

“They say that LGBT people have two spirits, the male spirit and the female spirit; this is not something that has been discussed by the community., it’s something local,” says Renato Viterbo – vice president of Associação Parada LGBT+ in São Paulo.

Six politicians who identify themselves in this way were elected to the Parliament of Canada last week.

The idea of ​​having so many characters in the acronym is for each of the different groups to feel represented. However, says Viterbo, additions of letters to the acronym should be discussed at meetings and conventions.

Roughly speaking, the letters of the acronym fall into two categories:

gender identity it is the way a person presents himself in society, whether he is a woman, a man, or a person who does not fit the binary pattern of society, or even without gender.

it is the way a person presents himself in society, whether he is a woman, a man, or a person who does not fit the binary pattern of society, or even without gender. sexual orientation is the characteristic of the person preferred for relationship: whether with people of the same gender or not.

There are those who use the letter A, for asexual, in the acronym, but this is a letter that causes some controversy, as it is not about gender identity or sexual orientation (since the asexual person can have romantic relationships with any gender ).

