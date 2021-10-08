New Maracanã concession begins to be debated, and Vasco creates a study group to return to the stadium | Vasco

The Government of the State of Rio has started the process of the new Maracanã concession. The draft of the notice was published on Wednesday, and a public hearing aimed at popular consultation and suggestions on the process model ended up being scheduled for the 27th.

This Thursday, Vasco officially commented on the case and confirmed that it is interested in participating in the administration of the stadium. President Jorge Salgado determined the creation of a study group to return to using the equipment, which is currently managed by Flamengo and Fluminense – this partnership started in April 2019 and has been renewed every six months.

1 of 3 Maracanã will be granted again by the state government — Photo: Luã Vitor / Maracanã Maracanã will once again be granted by the state government — Photo: Luã Vitor / Maracanã

– Vasco sees Maracanã as a strategic place. Vasco understands that Maracanã, together with São Januário, can provide an ideal mix to host their games. Vasco’s fans like Maracanã, and Maracanã is the home of Vasco’s fans. We want to be back participating in this tender – said Carlos Roberto Osório, general vice president of the club.

According to known rules, the initial public notice establishes that the new concession will be for 20 years, extendable for another five. In addition, the document asks, as proof of technical qualification, to guarantee that there will be at least 70 dates of the main football competitions at the stadium. At Maracanãzinho, 12 dates of official sports events are required.

– President Jorge Salgado determined the creation of a working group to study the notice, with representatives from the legal, financial, marketing and special projects areas. The club will look into it. We are also going to talk to the other clubs in Rio. Maracanã is a public facility, belonging to the people of the State of Rio de Janeiro. In Vasco’s view, Maracanã belongs to the four big clubs. We will discuss with Flamengo, Fluminense and Botafogo so that we can have the best use of the stadium. Vasco’s return to Maracanã is good for everyone – added Osório.

2 of 3 Cano celebrates Vasco’s goal at Maracanã against ABC — Photo: Hector Werlang Cano celebrates Vasco’s goal at Maracanã against ABC — Photo: Hector Werlang

In April, Vasco leaders met with Claudio Castro, governor of Rio, to discuss Maracanã. The idea is to send games with greater audience appeal and when – and if – São Januário is reformed.