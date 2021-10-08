Connect in the good of the moment! New WhatsApp function arrives that promises to completely revolutionize the application.

WhatsApp works on an update in the voice message player, changing practically all your programming.

The objective is to start allowing users to listen to audios in any area of ​​the application, including when leaving the chat.

Specialized in advancing the news that comes to the messenger, WABetaInfo has published important details about this feature.

The innovation is fixed at the top of the app, always visible when you open any section and you can pause and dismiss the voice message at any time.

One of the differentials of this function is the fact that it is going to be useful when the user receives a long duration voice message.

This is because it opens up the possibility of being able to continue sending messages to other contacts while listening to the audios.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature was detected during the development of WhatsApp Beta for iOS. However, the platform is also planning to introduce the same feature for Android testing.

After this procedure, if there are no bugs or corrections to be made, the new function is free to be made available to all users.

WhatsApp is working on a global voice message player! The global voice message player allows listening to voice messages in any section of the app.

This feature will be available in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. https://t.co/zCpnZ7ncvp — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 3, 2021

WhatsApp Beta

As already shown by Portal 6, this mode is used so that the application’s users can previously test the functions under development to enter the application.

If you want to be a tester on the Android version, just search for the app on Google Play with the term “WhatsApp Beta” next to it. On iOS, you have to have the app first Test Flight installed.

However, it is worth noting that, due to their experimental nature, new functions do not always end up being implemented immediately and may end up canceled without prior notice.

Finally, WhatsApp reminds you that the test version of the application may have instabilities that the final version does not.

