Newcastle bought by Saudi Arabian investment fund for R$2.2 billion | english football

A new richness emerges in European football. The acquisition of Newcastle by an investment fund from Saudi Arabia was announced by the English club on Friday. The values ​​were not disclosed, but the British press speculates that the negotiation it was around 300 million pounds (R$ 2.2 billion).

The acquisition came after approval of the Premier League. An agreement between the Saudis and the broadcaster “beIN Sports”, from Qatar, allowed the resumption of negotiations for the purchase of Newcastle. In July of last year, the operation was closed after the league and the British government accused Saudi Arabia of piracy in the English Championship broadcasts in the country.

“Sportswashing”: Understand the term behind the acquisition of Newcastle

1 out of 5 Fan in typical Arab costume reproducing Newcastle shirt stripes celebrates purchase of English club by Saudi investment fund in front of St James’ Park stadium — Photo: Reuters/Lee Smith Fan in typical Arab costume reproducing the stripes of the Newcastle shirt celebrates the purchase of the English club by a Saudi investment fund in front of the St James’ Park stadium — Photo: Reuters/Lee Smith



“All necessary approvals were obtained from the Premier League and the acquisition was completed on October 7, 2021. The Investment Group is made up of patient long-term investors who have every confidence in the club’s future success. Today’s announcement is the completion of a thorough and detailed process that has allowed the Investment Group to reach an agreement that benefits all stakeholders and will leave Newcastle United well positioned to pursue a clear, long-term strategy,” reads an excerpt from the official Newcastle note about the sale.

Newcastle has belonged to British businessman Mike Ashley since 2017. The club was sold to a group led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which is basically the Saudi government. So much so that Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who holds the title of “Governor” of the PIF and called “His Excellency,” was appointed to the position in 2015 by Mohammad bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

Talks to acquire the club began 18 months ago and, at the time, sparked a debate over the use of football by dictatorial governments. The NGO Amnesty International alerted the Premier League about the operation.

– We are extremely proud to become the new owners of Newcastle United, one of the most famous clubs in English football. We thank Newcastle fans for their tremendously loyal support over the years and are excited to work with them – said Yasir Al-Rumayyan, on the Magpies’ official website.

Amanda Staveley, CEO of PCP Capital Partners, one of PIF’s partner companies, said: ”

– This is a long-term investment. We are excited about Newcastle United’s prospects. We aim to instill a united philosophy throughout the club, establish a clear purpose and help provide leadership that will enable Newcastle to achieve great long-term achievements.

The sale of Newcastle fits into yet another case of “Sportswashing”: the use of sport as a way to erase – or hide – actions that governments do not want known to the rest of the world. PSG, which belongs to Qatar, and Manchester City, from a group from Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, are two examples.

Newcastle, founded in 1892 and the first English club to have a Brazilian in its squad (Mirandinha, ex-Palmeiras, in the 80s), is the current penultimate place in the Premier League and has four Premier League titles, the last of which he won in the 1926/27 season.