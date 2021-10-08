Newcastle is bought by Saudi Arabian investment fund in billion dollar deal

Newcastle is the newest richest player in European football after being bought by an investment group from Saudi Arabia. The acquisition was officially announced this Thursday (7) by the English club.

The values ​​were not disclosed, but it is speculated in British vehicles that the negotiation was at least around 300 million pounds (R$ 2.2 billion).

Negotiations began more than a year ago and were resumed after an agreement between the Saudis and the broadcaster “beIN Sports”, which holds the Premier League rights for North Africa and the Middle East.

In July 2020, the league and the British government accused Saudi Arabia of piracy, as the station was unable to operate in the country due to a diplomatic conflict between Saudis and Qatar.

Newcastle belonged to businessman Mike Ashley, who has been heavily criticized by fans since 2017. The approach of the traditional English club with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia generates debates regarding the use of dictatorial governments as a way to erase actions made that violate human rights and that, therefore, governments do not want them to be known to the rest of the world.

The English team is currently second from bottom in the Premier League, with just three points from seven games. The club has four titles from the English Championship, the last of them conquered in the 1926/27 season.



