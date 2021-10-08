Newcastle’s new owner has already paid more for a painting attributed to Da Vinci than for the Premier League club itself; understand

O Newcastle has a new owner. Last Thursday (7), the club announced the sale to an investment group in Saudi Arabia led by Prince Mohammed bin Salman for 300 million pounds (about R$ 2.2 billion).

The English club, however, was even cheaper than another controversial purchase by the Saudi prince: a painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci, which cost 450 million dollars (about R$ 2.4 billion at the current price).

Salman acquired the picture named from Salvator Mundi auctioned in 2017 and placed it on a super-yacht after refusing to give it up for an exhibition by the Italian painter at the famous Louvre Museum in Paris in 2018.

The painting, which is considered the most expensive ever sold in history, went through a controversy the year after the denial of the Arab royal (who already collects other controversies because of his governance in his country).

In scientific analyses, experts concluded that the painting was painted near Da Vinci’s salon, but not by the painter, as said by art critic Ben Lewis. to the newspaper The Guardian, Dr. Carmem Bambach, art historian and curator of works in Italy and Spain, stating that the fact that the painting was credited to Da Vinci was due to a mistake by Giovanni Antonio Boltraffio, his assistant, with some retouching of the painter.

Oxford historian Matthew Landrus also speculated on the actual authorship of the painting, claiming that it could have been Leonardo’s other assistant, Bernardino Luini.