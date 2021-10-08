Neymar and Messi compete for the prize; see indicated

With Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo, France Football magazine released today the list with the 30 nominees for the Golden Ball award, given to the best player in the world of the season.

In addition to the trio, the list also includes Mbappé and Robert Lewandowski, as well as Brazilian-born Italian Jorginho. Finalists from the last Champions League, Manchester City and Chelsea are the teams with the highest number of representatives, with five on each team.

Villarreal, current champions of the Europa League, put a name on the list, Gerard Moreno.

The winner of the Ballon d’Or will be announced at a ceremony scheduled for November 29th. Those selected were chosen in a vote with 180 journalists from around the world.

The Golden Ball was not held in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic. The last trophy winner was Lionel Messi, in 2019.

See the Golden Ball nominees: