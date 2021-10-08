Nobel Peace Prize 2021 goes to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov to defend freedom of expression | World

Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov won the Nobel Prize of Peace 2021 for its efforts to defend freedom of expression, announced the Norwegian Nobel committee on Friday (8).

The organization said that Ressa and Muratov were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize “for their courageous struggle” in the Philippines and Russia, respectively, and that freedom of expression “is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace”.

“[Os laureados] they are representatives of all journalists who defend this ideal in a world where democracy and press freedom face increasingly adverse conditions,” said Berit Reiss-Anderson, chairman of the Nobel board.

The two journalists helped found independent media outlets in their countries and will split the prize. Muratov is one of the founders of a Russian newspaper that has had six journalists murdered (see below).

“Free, independent, fact-based journalism serves to protect against abuse of power, lies and war propaganda. The Norwegian Nobel committee is convinced that freedom of expression and freedom of information help to ensure an informed public,” the institution said.

The committee also said that “these rights are essential prerequisites for democracy and protect against wars and conflicts” and that the award for journalists “aimed at highlighting the importance of protecting and defending these fundamental rights [as liberdades de expressão e informação]”.

The other Nobel Prize winners this year were:

Nobel prizes are awarded by more than one entity:

Swedish Royal Academy of Sciences: Physics, Chemistry and Economics awards

Karolinska Institute: Nobel Prize in Physiology (Medicine)

Swedish Academy: Nobel Prize for Literature

Norwegian Nobel Committee: Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Ressa is the co-founder and CEO of Rappler (rappler.com), an investigative journalism digital media company in the Philippines.

According to the Norwegian Nobel committee, “Ressa uses freedom of expression to expose the abuse of power, the use of violence and the growing authoritarianism in her home country”.

“Rappler paid attention to the murderous campaign of the Duterte regime [o presidente da Filipinas]. The death toll is so high that it looks like a war against the country’s population,” said the organization’s spokeswoman.

“Ressa and Rappler show how social media is used to spread ‘fake news’, harass opponents and manipulate public discourse,” said Berit Reiss-Anderson.

“I’m in shock,” the Filipino journalist said in a live broadcast on Rappler shortly after the award. “Nothing is possible without facts”.

Dmitry Muratov is Russian and one of the founders of independent newspaper “Novaya Gazeta” (novayagazeta.ru), which has had six journalists killed since its founding in 1993.

Muratov has been the newspaper’s editor-in-chief since 1995, and all the killings occurred after Russian President Vladimir Putin came to power.

“Since the paper’s inception, six journalists have been murdered, including Anna Politkovskaya, who has written revealing articles about the war in Chechnya,” said Berit Reiss-Anderson, chairman of the Nobel board.

“Despite the deaths and threats, Muratov refused to abandon the newspaper’s independent policy”, highlighted Reiss-Anderson. “[Muratov] defending freedom of expression in Russia for decades under increasingly challenging conditions.”

“The fact-based journalism and professional integrity of the ‘Novaya Gazeta’ have made it an important source of information about objectionable aspects of Russian society rarely mentioned by other media,” the Norwegian committee said.

The Nobel spokeswoman highlighted that, since its founding, “Novaya Gazeta” has published important reports revealing corruption, police violence, arbitrary arrests, electoral fraud and the use of Russian military forces inside and outside the country..

“The opponents of the ‘Novaya Gazeta’ responded with harassment, threats, violence and murder,” said Reiss-Anderson. “It is the most independent newspaper in Russia today, with a critical attitude towards power”.

After the award, the Putin government stated that Muratov consistently works according to his own ideals and that the journalist is “brave and talented”.

