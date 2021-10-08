Nobel Peace Prize 2021 goes to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov to defend freedom of expression | World

Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov won the Nobel Prize of Peace 2021 for its efforts to defend freedom of expression, announced the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences this Friday (8).

The academy said that Ressa and Muratov were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize “for the courageous struggle for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia” and that freedom of expression “is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace”.

“[Os laureados] they are representatives of all journalists who defend this ideal in a world where democracy and press freedom face increasingly adverse conditions,” said the organization responsible for the Nobel Prize.

Journalists will share the prize of 10 million SEK (approximately R$6.3 million).

“Free, independent, fact-based journalism serves to protect against abuse of power, lies and war propaganda,” it defended. “The Norwegian Nobel committee is convinced that freedom of expression and freedom of information help to ensure an informed public.”

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences also said that “these rights are essential prerequisites for democracy and protect against wars and conflicts” and that the prize for journalists “is intended to underscore the importance of protecting and defending these fundamental rights [a liberdade de expressão e informação]”.

According to the Swedish academy, “Ressa uses freedom of expression to expose the abuse of power, the use of violence and the growing authoritarianism in his home country of the Philippines.” She is a co-founder of Rappler, an investigative journalism digital media company.

